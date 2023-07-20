Bishops address border tragedies
The TCCB has issued the following statement in response to recent reports of inhumane actions on the border:
Recent media reports present a disturbing account of horrific tragedies occurring along the Rio Grande on the Texas/Mexico border.
These reports stir our hearts again for the plight of our sisters and brothers who are seeking a better life. These mothers, fathers, children, and others are doing what anyone would do to find a better life. They have moved to secure honest work and a safe community. The fact that they were born in a place which could not provide these basic human rights does not give anyone the right to treat them inhumanely.
For decades, the United States’ migration policies have failed to address sufficiently the root causes of migration. They have failed to uphold our country’s principle to welcome all who seek a life free of tyranny.
We have a responsibility, as faithful citizens, to work with our government officials to ensure the dignity of all, an ideal enshrined on the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
We ask all people of goodwill to join us in this work, and to join us in praying for our brothers and sisters experiencing the harsh realities of this journey, and for all who encounter them.
The Texas Catholic Conference of Catholic Bishops includes 21 active bishops, who lead approximately 8.5 million Catholics in Texas, approximately 30% of the state’s population.
Informes recientes de los medios de comunicación presentan un relato inquietante de tragedias de horror que ocurren a lo largo del Río Bravo en la frontera entre Texas y México.
Estos informes nuevamente conmueven nuestros corazones por la difícil situación de nuestras hermanas y hermanos que buscan una vida mejor. Estas madres, padres, niños y otros, están haciendo lo que cualquiera haría para encontrar una vida mejor. Se han trasladado para asegurarse un trabajo honesto y una comunidad segura. El hecho de que hayan nacido en un lugar que no puede proporcionar estos derechos humanos básicos no le da a nadie el derecho a tratarlos de forma inhumana.
Durante décadas las políticas migratorias de Estados Unidos no han abordado suficientemente las causas profundas de la migración. No han logrado defender el principio de nuestro país de dar la bienvenida a todos los que buscan una vida libre de tiranía.
Tenemos la responsabilidad, como ciudadanos fieles, de trabajar con nuestros funcionarios gubernamentales para salvaguardar la dignidad de todos, lo cual es un ideal consagrado en la estatua de la libertad: “Dadme a vuestros rendidos, a vuestros pobres, a vuestras masas hacinadas anhelando respirar en libertad”.
Pedimos a todas las personas de buena voluntad que se unan a nosotros en esta labor y que nos acompañen orando por nuestros hermanos y hermanas que experimentan las duras realidades de esta travesía, así como por todos los que se encuentren con ellos.